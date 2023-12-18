Three arrested for stealing nine transformers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Purunakatak police on Sunday arrested three persons on charges of stealing at least nine transformers from several villages in Boudh district. The accused were identified as Prabina Pradhan of Gunduribida, Prabin Pradhan of Boudh and Jagannath Jena of Charichhaka, all staff of the electricity department.

IIC Ranjit Kumar Muni said since last month, nine power transformers have been stolen from as many villages under Purunakatak police limits. Based on the reports of electricity officials, police started a probe into the thefts. During the investigation, police arrested scrap dealer Bhikari Sahu two days back. Sahu told police during interrogation that he purchased eight stolen transformers from the electricity staff. He later dismantled the transformers.

Based on his information, police launched a hunt for the transformer thieves and nabbed the trio on the day. The three accused confessed that they sold eight transformers to Sahu and had another in their possession. Sources said the accused used to steal the transformers when residents of the villages went to sleep in the night. Police seized the stolen transformer besides a pickup van and a motorcycle used in the thefts. The three accused and Sahu were produced in court, the IIC added.

