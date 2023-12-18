Twin City police to get new chief!

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha is set to get its new director general of police (DGP) by the end of this year, a change of guard at the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police seems imminent too. Sources said the state government is currently on the lookout for a new police chief for the twin city. With the general elections barely months away, two new faces in the top positions of the law enforcement works in favour of the government.

Since 2008, when the urban policing system came into being, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has seen eight police commissioners. The 1986-batch officer Bijay Sharma who retired last year in the DG rank has had the distinction of being the longest-serving police commissioner with a near four-year stint. Saumyendra Priyadarsi, the incumbent police commissioner, will complete three years if he continues till March. A 1995 batch IPS officer, he was appointed as twin city police commissioner on March 8, 2021.

However, as per the guidelines, officers who have completed three years in one district are not allowed to continue during elections. Besides, there are restrictions on posting in the home district too. The Commissionerate Police, which is divided into two urban police districts - Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, is headed by an additional director general of police rank officer. The police commissioner post, originally an IG-rank position, was upgraded to ADG rank during the stint of Bijay Sharma.

The shortlist of officers could start with ADG, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) Lalit Das, a 1992 batch officer. However, if sources are to be believed, front-runners for the top post are YK Jethwa and Arun Bothra. Jethwa, a 1994 batch officer, is serving as Vigilance Director while 1996 batch officer Bothra is the Crime Branch chief. Then there is the 1998 batch officer and Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur in the reckoning too.

“Jethwa has worked with key organisations like the Special Protection Group (SPG). Besides, he was ADG (Law and Order) and as Vigilance director has done well. On his part, Bothra has an excellent track record in investigating crucial and sensitive cases and his stint with the Crime Branch can give Commissionerate Police a real boost,” said sources.

Thakur can also be considered as he was the first DCP of Bhubaneswar and had played an important role in curbing the Naxal menace when he was IG (Operations). Sources said the government would be keen to appoint an officer who is tech savvy, can deliver quick results in the investigation of sensitive cases and has a public profile that can navigate through tricky times.

Who’s in the race?

YK Jethwa, Vigilance director

Arun Bothra, Crime Branch ADG

Amitabh Thakur, Transport commissioner

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha is set to get its new director general of police (DGP) by the end of this year, a change of guard at the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police seems imminent too. Sources said the state government is currently on the lookout for a new police chief for the twin city. With the general elections barely months away, two new faces in the top positions of the law enforcement works in favour of the government. Since 2008, when the urban policing system came into being, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has seen eight police commissioners. The 1986-batch officer Bijay Sharma who retired last year in the DG rank has had the distinction of being the longest-serving police commissioner with a near four-year stint. Saumyendra Priyadarsi, the incumbent police commissioner, will complete three years if he continues till March. A 1995 batch IPS officer, he was appointed as twin city police commissioner on March 8, 2021. However, as per the guidelines, officers who have completed three years in one district are not allowed to continue during elections. Besides, there are restrictions on posting in the home district too. The Commissionerate Police, which is divided into two urban police districts - Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, is headed by an additional director general of police rank officer. The police commissioner post, originally an IG-rank position, was upgraded to ADG rank during the stint of Bijay Sharma. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The shortlist of officers could start with ADG, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) Lalit Das, a 1992 batch officer. However, if sources are to be believed, front-runners for the top post are YK Jethwa and Arun Bothra. Jethwa, a 1994 batch officer, is serving as Vigilance Director while 1996 batch officer Bothra is the Crime Branch chief. Then there is the 1998 batch officer and Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur in the reckoning too. “Jethwa has worked with key organisations like the Special Protection Group (SPG). Besides, he was ADG (Law and Order) and as Vigilance director has done well. On his part, Bothra has an excellent track record in investigating crucial and sensitive cases and his stint with the Crime Branch can give Commissionerate Police a real boost,” said sources. Thakur can also be considered as he was the first DCP of Bhubaneswar and had played an important role in curbing the Naxal menace when he was IG (Operations). Sources said the government would be keen to appoint an officer who is tech savvy, can deliver quick results in the investigation of sensitive cases and has a public profile that can navigate through tricky times. Who’s in the race? YK Jethwa, Vigilance director Arun Bothra, Crime Branch ADG Amitabh Thakur, Transport commissioner Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp