Woman burnt to death under mysterious circumstances

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A woman was found charred to death under mysterious circumstances at Belda village within Kamarda police limits here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Manjurani Bera, aged around 60 years. Manjurani’s son Sambhunath claimed his mother set herself on fire over a family dispute.

He said after having dinner last night, all his family members went to sleep. The next morning, Sambhunath found the door of his mother’s room open and she was not on the bed. He searched the entire house and found his mother’s burnt body on the terrace.

Villagers said on Saturday night, Sambhunath and his wife had a fight with Manjurani over insurance money. The family originally hailed from West Bengal and had settled in Belda village a few years back.

Kamarda IIC Premoda Nayak said police seized the woman’s body and sent it for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BALASORE: A woman was found charred to death under mysterious circumstances at Belda village within Kamarda police limits here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Manjurani Bera, aged around 60 years. Manjurani’s son Sambhunath claimed his mother set herself on fire over a family dispute. He said after having dinner last night, all his family members went to sleep. The next morning, Sambhunath found the door of his mother’s room open and she was not on the bed. He searched the entire house and found his mother’s burnt body on the terrace. Villagers said on Saturday night, Sambhunath and his wife had a fight with Manjurani over insurance money. The family originally hailed from West Bengal and had settled in Belda village a few years back. Kamarda IIC Premoda Nayak said police seized the woman’s body and sent it for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered and an investigation is underway. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp