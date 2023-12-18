Home States Odisha

Woman burnt to death under mysterious circumstances

The next morning, Sambhunath found the door of his mother’s room open and she was not on the bed.

Published: 18th December 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

An illustration of a dead body

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A woman was found charred to death under mysterious circumstances at Belda village within Kamarda police limits here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Manjurani Bera, aged around 60 years. Manjurani’s son Sambhunath claimed his mother set herself on fire over a family dispute.

He said after having dinner last night, all his family members went to sleep. The next morning, Sambhunath found the door of his mother’s room open and she was not on the bed. He searched the entire house and found his mother’s burnt body on the terrace.

Villagers said on Saturday night, Sambhunath and his wife had a fight with Manjurani over insurance money. The family originally hailed from West Bengal and had settled in Belda village a few years back.
Kamarda IIC Premoda Nayak said police seized the woman’s body and sent it for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered and an investigation is underway. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belda Odisha Balasore Crime Burnt to Death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp