BJD helping BJP spread communal rift in state: CPI general secretary D Raja

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: CPI general secretary D Raja on Monday accused the BJD of blindly supporting the BJP government at the Centre and helping communal forces spread their wings in Odisha. Addressing media persons after the two-day national executive committee meeting of CPI here, Raja said the secret pact between the BJD and BJP is quite visible as the regional party is supporting all anti-people policies of the Centre.

“The understanding between the two parties has created a conducive atmosphere for the rapid growth of communal forces in the state. As elections are getting closer, the BJP has redoubled its efforts to polarise the nation on a religious basis. The CPI will make all-out efforts to defeat such forces,” Raja said.

He said the Assembly election results in five states have demonstrated that the INDIA alliance has the strength to defeat BJP. Citing the success of the Telangana elections to the understanding between Congress and CPI, Raja said similar success will be achieved in the general elections if all INDIA partners fight together.

Raja said the executive committee of his party has expressed serious concern over the breach in the security of Parliament. While the entire Opposition wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak on the issue in the Parliament, the government has targeted the Opposition by suspending their members to prove their brute majority.

Instead of taking the Parliament into confidence, the BJP government is busy trying to establish links of those who entered the Parliament with Congress and Left parties, he said adding, that the Opposition will continue its protest till the Prime Minister and Home Minister make their statements on the security breach. Responding to a query, Raja said his party will field candidates where it has a better chances of winning.

