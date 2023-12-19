Centre’s Bharat Atta out of reach for poor in Cuttack district

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Centre’s subsidised ‘Bharat Atta’ scheme, meant to benefit people living below the poverty line (BPL) remains out of reach for beneficiaries of Cuttack district. Over 17 lakh people of 4,72,000 poor families were availing the benefit of subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act(NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

Every month around 25,000 to 30,000 quintal of wheat was allocated to the district for distribution among beneficiaries who were given 5 kg of wheat each. However, after the Central government stopped supplying wheat to the district in April, 2022, the price of atta (wheat flour) increased to more than Rs 40 per kg in the open market affecting the poor.

In a bid to control the retail price of atta, the Central government during Diwali had announced to provide it at subsidised rates under ‘Bharat Atta’ scheme. Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal recently launched the ‘Bharat Atta’ scheme following which the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) is providing wheat flour at a maximum retail price of Rs 27.50 per kilogram in the state capital.

The subsidised Bharat Atta is distributed in a mobile van from which people can buy 5 kg flour for Rs 140. Apart from NAFED, arrangements have been made for selling Bharat Atta through National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF). Chief district civil supplies officer Bibhu Prasanna Acharya however said he has neither any information nor any communication regarding sale of Bharat brand Atta in the district.

