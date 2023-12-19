Home States Odisha

Centre’s Bharat Atta out of reach for poor in Cuttack district

In a bid to control the retail price of atta, the Central government during Diwali had announced to provide it at subsidised rates under ‘Bharat Atta’ scheme.

Published: 19th December 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Centre’s subsidised ‘Bharat Atta’ scheme, meant to benefit people living below the poverty line (BPL) remains out of reach for beneficiaries of Cuttack district. Over 17 lakh people of 4,72,000 poor families were availing the benefit of subsidised foodgrains under the National Food Security Act(NFSA) and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). 

Every month around 25,000 to 30,000 quintal of wheat was allocated to the district for distribution among beneficiaries who were given 5 kg of wheat each. However, after the Central government stopped supplying wheat to the district in April, 2022, the price of atta (wheat flour) increased to more than Rs 40 per kg in the open market affecting the poor.

In a bid to control the retail price of atta, the Central government during Diwali had announced to provide it at subsidised rates under ‘Bharat Atta’ scheme. Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal recently launched the ‘Bharat Atta’ scheme following which the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) is providing wheat flour at a maximum retail price of Rs 27.50 per kilogram in the state capital.

The subsidised Bharat Atta is distributed in a mobile van from which people can buy 5 kg flour for Rs 140. Apart from NAFED, arrangements have  been made for selling Bharat Atta through National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd. (NCCF). Chief district civil supplies officer Bibhu Prasanna Acharya however said he has neither any information nor any communication regarding sale of Bharat brand Atta in the district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Atta Below poverty line National Food Security Act Wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp