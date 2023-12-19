Home States Odisha

Congress leaders demand reopening of Similipal National Park

During a meeting with park officials on the day, Das emphasised the adverse impact of the park’s closure on government revenue, local businesses, and forest dwellers.

File photo of the entrance gate of Similipal Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: On Monday, senior leaders of the District Congress Committee, led by its president Hemanta Das, fervently urged the authorities to reopen Similipal National Park for tourists immediately. The park was temporarily closed following protests by members of Similipal Vikash Parishad, who blocked roads and entry points, demanding essential amenities such as the installation of towers, mobile network facilities, well-constructed roads, and concrete bridges within the park.   

These demands, they argue, have been neglected by both the Centre and state governments. During a meeting with park officials on the day, Das emphasised the adverse impact of the park’s closure on government revenue, local businesses, and forest dwellers. He urged fast action, calling for the park to be reopened within a week to mitigate these consequences. The closure, he argued, not only affects local livelihoods but also hampers tourism.

Expressing solidarity with the cause, Baripada town president, Sananu Pal, Congress leader Bijan Das, and other party workers met assistant conservator of forests Pradeep Kumar Dey on the day, demanding immediate reopening of the park. As per official reports, the park received 38,262 tourists, generating revenue of Rs 17,92,695 until April 30, 2023. However, the sudden temporary closure has disrupted this positive trend.

