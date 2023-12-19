Elderly paralytic piggybacks 8-km to collect pension in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: For Pita Muduli, an 80-year-old paralytic resident of Jadaput village in Dasmantpur block, covering an arduous eight-kilometre journey on the back of a relative to collect a monthly pension of `500 from the block headquarters on Saturday was nothing new even as it drew the attention and concern of onlookers.

Struggling with paralysis for the past five years, Muduli initially managed to walk with a stick to get the pension. However, his condition worsened six months ago, rendering him unable to walk.

Despite the challenges, he continued to visit the block office for his monthly pension, either in an auto-rickshaw or on the back of a relative. On this particular day, with no auto-rickshaw available, Muduli again undertook the journey on the back of a relative, accompanied by his 70-year-old wife, Suai Muduli.

Expressing his ordeal, Muduli stated, “Very often I used to come on the back of a relative to get the pension in the block, as the concerned officials disburse the funds only after seeing me.”It has come to light that there is no direct communication to Pindapadar panchayat from Jadaput village. Authorities have allegedly been distributing pensions at the block office, located 8 km from the village, though the norm mandates the panchayat executive officer to deliver pensions to handicapped or bedridden individuals at their doorstep.

Contacted, block official sources said that the beneficiary had not reported about his health condition for which such an incident happened. Dasmantpur BDO, Milan Jhankar said an inquiry will be initiated on the issue by Monday and the block will ensure the direct hand over of the pension to Muduli at his house.

