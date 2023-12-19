Home States Odisha

Home guard found dead at Rayagada railway station

SP Vivekanand Sharma said the mishap took place near platform no 3. It appears to be a case of accidental fall.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A home guard was found dead at Rayagada railway station on Sunday night.The deceased was identified as B Harishankar Rao (54) who was engaged as an orderly in the Rayagada SP’s residence. The reason behind Rao’s death is yet to be ascertained.

Police sources said Rao had taken leave for three days and gone to Visakhapatnam to attend the death rituals of a relative.

He was returning to Rayagada in Puri-Okha 20819 SF which was diverted via Rayagada on Sunday evening. Since there was no stoppage at the station, he might have tried to get down from the running train and fallen on the track.

SP Vivekanand Sharma said the mishap took place near platform no 3. It appears to be a case of accidental fall. Rayagada GRP has registered an unnatural death case in this connection. Rao’s body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

