Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences giving wings to dreams: Achyuta Samanta at guardians’ meet

The players have not only won handsome cash prizes but have also been provided jobs by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for winning medals and bringing laurels to the country.

Published: 19th December 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

KISS founder Achyuta Samanta addressing the students’ guardians | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A mega guardians’ meet was organised at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here on Sunday. The event drew guardians of students from across 15 states. Founder of KISS Achyuta Samanta drew the attention of the guardians to the recent discussions in Parliament where MPs cutting across party lines praised KISS for the pioneering role it was playing for tribal education.

“KISS is more than an institution. It is a school, a college and a university that nurtures the dreams of thousands of tribal students coming from across the country,” he said.

He introduced the KISS rugby team to the guardians. The players have not only won handsome cash prizes but have also been provided jobs by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for winning medals and bringing laurels to the country. He praised the CM for promoting sports in a big way in the state and providing jobs to the sportspersons.

The guardians’ meeting allowed the parents to meet their children, and staff and be apprised about the latest developments on the campus. KISS has made elaborate arrangements. Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi was present.

