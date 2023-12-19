On Kendrapara tour, VK Pandian attacks Opposition

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Launching a veiled attack on the Opposition, chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said people who sleep with their eyes open can never see the development taking place in Odisha.

Addressing a public meeting near Baladevjew temple during his visit to Kendrapara, Pandian said Odisha has made rapid strides in various fields. In disaster management, the state has achieved global recognition. However, some people are not able to see Odisha’s transformation.

“You can’t wake up kids who pretend to be asleep. Similarly, there are some people who are refusing to open their eyes to the development of Odisha. They should be allowed to remain asleep,” he said taking a dig at the Opposition. Instead, they should cooperate with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who is working relentlessly to ensure the welfare of the people.

The 5T chairman further said Kendrapara has a special place in the heart of the chief minister as it was the ‘karmabhumi’ (workplace) of Biju Babu. Hence, the CM is constantly striving to develop Kendrapara.

“The world’s largest investment will be in Kendrapara. The district will undergo a massive transformation after Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) sets up its plant here. It will create massive employment opportunities for the local youths,” he said and informed that all schools and colleges will be transformed within two months.

Pandian also highlighted the government’s achievements in various fields like disaster management, food security, health services, agriculture, sports and communication among others. On the day, he reviewed various development works and interacted with farmers, Mission Shakti members and beneficiaries of various government schemes.

He reviewed the ongoing bridge project over the Brahmani River at Kereragada. The project is being implemented for 59.87 crore. He also informed that Rs 3.o3 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Jagannath temple at Kereragada.

Apart from announcing funds for various projects, the 5T chairman said buses under LAccMI scheme will roll out in the district by February next year. Pandian offered prayers at Baladevjew temple and held discussions with the priests, temple management committee members and other stakeholders on issues about the development of the shrine.

