Orissa High Court to take stock of Natamandap work on January 18

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday fixed January 18 for further monitoring the progress of repair and renovation work inside the Natamandap of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The high court has been monitoring strengthening of the cracked beam inside the Natamandap as part of adjudication on the PIL for conservation of the 12th century shrine filed by Abhisek Das, a resident of Cuttack in 2016.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman fixed the date after taking on record amicus curiae NK Mohanty’s report which was placed before the court on Monday. The court had earlier directed the amicus curiae to submit a progress report after every fortnight.

The amicus curiae’s report indicated that work for installation of stainless-steel box beam for strengthening of the cracked beam inside the Natamandap will be started after the design finalised by ASI is approved by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

In his report Mohanty said, “Without SJTA’s approval the ASI’s technical expert committee is not able to hold further meeting to proceed with the installation work.” He had, however, taken up the matter with the chief administrator of SJTA and was assured that the meeting on it will be held between December 19 and 21, the report said.

Meanwhile, the ASI had already dismantled the framed decorative wooden ceiling of the central pillar head area and stored it in the museum in the temple complex. De-plastering of the stone structures supporting the pillar heads on the four directions has been completed with appropriate joint sealing of the de-plastered area, the amicus curiae said in his progress report.The ASI had earlier stated that an estimated 120 working days having six working hours each is needed to complete the strengthening work of the cracked beam.

