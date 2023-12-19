School teacher elopes with Class X girl, faces locals’ ire

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A high school teacher was thrashed by local residents on Monday for allegedly eloping with a Class X girl in Sheragada block of Ganjam district.The accused is Nilambar Das (24), a teacher posted in B. Brahmapur High School in Sheragada. Sources said Das lured the girl into a relationship and assured to marry her. As she is a minor, the accused asked her to marry him in a temple without informing her family members.

As per the plan, the girl left her home on Saturday evening on the pretext of attending tuition class and reached the home of Das at nearby Laxmipur village. When the student did not return home, her parents started a search for her. On Sunday, they came to know that the girl was staying with Das. When the parents reached Laxmipur, Das was not present at his home. The girl was rescued and brought home.

On the day, Das reached his school but was caught by villagers. He was tied to a pole and given a sound thrashing. On being informed, Sheragada police reached the spot and rescued the teacher. Das has been detained in the police station and is being interrogated. Police said the accused teacher and the student would be sent for medical examination. Following the incident, the block education officer of Sheragada has placed Das under suspension.

