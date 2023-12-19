Home States Odisha

Two killed in fight over dead chicken in Odisha

Police said there was a spate of domestic fowl mortalities in the village and Munda had consumed one of the dead chickens that belonged to the victims.

Published: 19th December 2023

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A 35-year-old man hacked two of his neighbours overconsumption of a dead chicken in the remote Amrudi village under K Balang police limits of Sundargarh district on Saturday. Jari Munda reportedly lost his cool when the victims Sadhu Charan Biruali (26) and Janki Sundi (45) picked a fight with him over the matter and killed them with an axe.

Police said there was a spate of domestic fowl mortalities in the village and Munda had consumed one of the dead chickens that belonged to the victims. The deceased feared that Munda could spread the mysterious disease which might kill more chickens. Both reportedly warned the accused not to defecate in the open apprehending their fowls might consume the excreta and die of the mysterious disease, K Balang police station officer-in-charge (OIC) Smrutiranjan Nayak said.

This irked Munda and after a heated exchange, he brought an axe from his house and killed both his neighbours. After the crime, the accused sought the help of his brother and both carried the bodies and disposed them of near a nullah. Munda was detained and police sent the bodies for autopsy.

