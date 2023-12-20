Home States Odisha

Any order of higher court is binding on subordinate: Orissa High Court

On January 24, 2022, the high court granted anticipatory bail to both, but the trial court rejected the bail plea of the two accused and remanded them in custody on March 20.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday held a subordinate court cannot circumvent the orders of a higher court as they are binding on it.The ruling came in the case of the court of Special Judge (Vigilance) at Bhawanipatna which had remanded two public servants accused in a corruption case to custody disregarding the high court order of anticipatory bail granted to them. Both the accused had challenged the trial court’s order.

Hearing the matter, the single judge bench of Justice V Narasingh ruled, “The justice delivery module of this country follows hierarchical system. In such a system, the court sub-ordinate in the hierarchy has the bounden duty to follow the direction issued by the higher court, otherwise, judicial discipline will go haywire.”

Justice Narasingh further said, “It is disconcerting to note that while passing the impugned order, the trial court went on to re-examine the allegations on merit and thereby virtually sat in appeal over the order passed by this court and in the process rendered the order of this court passed in anticipatory bail petition nugatory. Such judicial adventurism and overreach are to be shunned, otherwise the edifice will crumble.”

As per the case records, an FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Koraput Vigilance police station against the two public servants - Susanta Kumar Samantaray and Lalitendu Jena on December 15, 2022.

