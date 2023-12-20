BJP, Congress leaders leave for Delhi to discuss poll strategy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After getting a green signal from the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a possible meeting with him in the next two days, all the BJP legislators except Udala MLA Bhaskar Madhei left for the national capital on Tuesday evening.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal will leave for Delhi on Wednesday for the big meeting with the top three leaders of the party including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda.

“We are going to meet the top three leaders of the party to seek their guidance for the next elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha due in April-May next year. There will be a discussion on organisational issues, the political situation in the state and issues of governance. The party will act as per their advice,” leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra told media persons.

Sources in the party said the BJP MPs will also be present during the meeting with the Central leaders. A team of state Congress led by OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak also left for New Delhi on Tuesday for a strategy meeting with the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

The meeting of the state Congress leaders will be held a day after INDIA bloc leaders met in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sources said a broad outline for the future course of action of the state Congress will emerge from the meeting where the approach the party will adopt in Odisha for seat sharing with other INDIA bloc members, will also be discussed.

Sources said seat sharing in Odisha between Congress and other non-political parties will depend on the decision taken at the INDIA block meeting on the day. Though 12 political parties had attended meetings led by the Congress here, seat-sharing talks in Odisha will be held mostly with Left parties. The OPCC president said the date of the visit of Kharge and other senior leaders of the party to Odisha will also be finalised.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: After getting a green signal from the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a possible meeting with him in the next two days, all the BJP legislators except Udala MLA Bhaskar Madhei left for the national capital on Tuesday evening. State BJP president Manmohan Samal will leave for Delhi on Wednesday for the big meeting with the top three leaders of the party including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda. “We are going to meet the top three leaders of the party to seek their guidance for the next elections to the Assembly and Lok Sabha due in April-May next year. There will be a discussion on organisational issues, the political situation in the state and issues of governance. The party will act as per their advice,” leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra told media persons.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources in the party said the BJP MPs will also be present during the meeting with the Central leaders. A team of state Congress led by OPCC chief Sarat Pattanayak also left for New Delhi on Tuesday for a strategy meeting with the president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. The meeting of the state Congress leaders will be held a day after INDIA bloc leaders met in New Delhi on Tuesday. Sources said a broad outline for the future course of action of the state Congress will emerge from the meeting where the approach the party will adopt in Odisha for seat sharing with other INDIA bloc members, will also be discussed. Sources said seat sharing in Odisha between Congress and other non-political parties will depend on the decision taken at the INDIA block meeting on the day. Though 12 political parties had attended meetings led by the Congress here, seat-sharing talks in Odisha will be held mostly with Left parties. The OPCC president said the date of the visit of Kharge and other senior leaders of the party to Odisha will also be finalised. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp