Congress gheraos CMC office over Baliyatra irregularities

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Hundreds of Congress workers led by Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammad Moquim on Tuesday gheraoed Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) office protesting alleged massive irregularities and corruption in the conduct of Baliyatra.

The party workers, who had earlier threatened to intensify their protest if a high-level probe was not initiated into the alleged irregularities and corruption within seven days, staged a demonstration while shouting slogans against CMC authorities. “The civic body’s corrupt practices in holding Baliyatra this year have crossed the limits. There are allegations of massive irregularities in the expenditure of around `8 crore as there are no guidelines to check the expenditure of taxpayers’ money on the fair. If the state government fails to initiate a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities and corruption, the protest will be intensified further inwards”, threatened Moquim.

Former president of Congress’ city unit Giribala Behera condemned the whimsical attitude of both the CMC commissioner and mayor in spending taxpayers’ money exorbitantly. Congress corporator Santosh Bhola also threatened that the agitation would be intensified in coming days if a high-level probe is not conducted into the massive irregularities and corruption in Baliyatra festival. All eight Congress corporators and several leaders of the party participated in the protest.

