Marathon to draw attention of the CM towards the development of Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Local sports persons on Tuesday launched a protest alleging neglect of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Vyasanagar municipal town in Jajpur district. Over a dozen of them under the leadership of senior sportsperson Brajabandhu Samal started a marathon towards Naveen Niwas, the official residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, to meet and apprise him of their demand to renovate the stadium.

As per reports, the locals had been on a dharna for the past two months demanding renovation of the Rajiv Gandhi stadium. However, the district administration allegedly did not pay heed. They lamented the deplorable condition of the stadium which was built in 1984. Though 38 years have passed since the establishment of the stadium, neither the administration nor the local leaders have taken any step for its development and upgradation, they alleged.

They further alleged that in the absence of proper ground and facilities, it is a hurdle for local sportspersons to hone their skills. Expressing discontent, Samal said, “Our protest in the form of a marathon is to draw the attention of the CM towards the development of Vyasa Nagar stadium. We are running to Naveen Niwas to lodge our protest.”The two-month protest in Vyasa Nagar yielded no result. Hence we decided to meet the CM as we trust, he will listen to their demands, Samal added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAJPUR: Local sports persons on Tuesday launched a protest alleging neglect of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Vyasanagar municipal town in Jajpur district. Over a dozen of them under the leadership of senior sportsperson Brajabandhu Samal started a marathon towards Naveen Niwas, the official residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, to meet and apprise him of their demand to renovate the stadium. As per reports, the locals had been on a dharna for the past two months demanding renovation of the Rajiv Gandhi stadium. However, the district administration allegedly did not pay heed. They lamented the deplorable condition of the stadium which was built in 1984. Though 38 years have passed since the establishment of the stadium, neither the administration nor the local leaders have taken any step for its development and upgradation, they alleged. They further alleged that in the absence of proper ground and facilities, it is a hurdle for local sportspersons to hone their skills. Expressing discontent, Samal said, “Our protest in the form of a marathon is to draw the attention of the CM towards the development of Vyasa Nagar stadium. We are running to Naveen Niwas to lodge our protest.”The two-month protest in Vyasa Nagar yielded no result. Hence we decided to meet the CM as we trust, he will listen to their demands, Samal added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp