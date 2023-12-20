Odisha government asks people with Covid-19 symptoms to avoid crowded places

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Centre asked states to intensify surveillance in the wake of the rise in COVID cases in the country, the Odisha government on Tuesday advised people with symptoms to avoid crowded places and take preventive measures to refrain from cold allergies.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Kumar Mohapatra said surveillance and testing of symptomatic cases have been continuing in the state though no new Covid cases have been detected here in recent months. “The government is closely monitoring the developments and keeping a watch on the situation. Required guidelines will be issued if necessary. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare will take a review on Wednesday. We are waiting for further advisory from the Centre,” he said.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has asked the districts to step up surveillance and go for COVID tests of people with symptoms. The department also reviewed the logistics and availability of testing kits and human resources.

“We have sufficient beds and logistics for treatment of Covid patients. Adequate testing kits are also available in public health facilities. People with symptoms need to avoid crowded places and take precautions to prevent further spread,” said Dr Mohapatra.

Since no data is available on specific symptoms of JN.1, the new sub-variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus, the health director said, all symptomatic cases will be under surveillance. “Genome sequencing will be carried out once the positive cases are detected,” he added.

On guard

No new Covid cases detected in state in recent months

Districts asked to step up surveillance

Logistics, availability of testing kits reviewed by H&FW dept

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Centre asked states to intensify surveillance in the wake of the rise in COVID cases in the country, the Odisha government on Tuesday advised people with symptoms to avoid crowded places and take preventive measures to refrain from cold allergies. Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Kumar Mohapatra said surveillance and testing of symptomatic cases have been continuing in the state though no new Covid cases have been detected here in recent months. “The government is closely monitoring the developments and keeping a watch on the situation. Required guidelines will be issued if necessary. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare will take a review on Wednesday. We are waiting for further advisory from the Centre,” he said. The Health and Family Welfare Department has asked the districts to step up surveillance and go for COVID tests of people with symptoms. The department also reviewed the logistics and availability of testing kits and human resources. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have sufficient beds and logistics for treatment of Covid patients. Adequate testing kits are also available in public health facilities. People with symptoms need to avoid crowded places and take precautions to prevent further spread,” said Dr Mohapatra. Since no data is available on specific symptoms of JN.1, the new sub-variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus, the health director said, all symptomatic cases will be under surveillance. “Genome sequencing will be carried out once the positive cases are detected,” he added. On guard No new Covid cases detected in state in recent months Districts asked to step up surveillance Logistics, availability of testing kits reviewed by H&FW dept Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp