Odisha Governor Raghubar Das urges CM to resolve issues of Angul, Dhenkanal residents

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Raghubar Das has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to resolve certain issues faced by residents of Angul and Dhenkanal districts at the earliest. Drawing the attention of the chief minister towards issues he came across during his recent tour to the two districts, the Governor in a letter said it was a humbling experience for him as he met people from various walks of life who brought out several issues about them. “The issues may kindly be considered by the state government for appropriate action,” he wrote.

Das undertook a visit to Angul and Dhenkanal districts from December 5 to 7. The Governor visited an old age home at Joranda run by Maharshi Dayanand Seva Mission in Dhenkanal district. At present, 25 elderly persons are staying in the old age home. The Mission wants the land on which the home is functioning to be recorded in its favour to accommodate more persons and provide basic facilities to the inmates.

During his visit to Turang panchayat in Banarpal block of Angul, ASHA workers requested the government to construct a ‘Mamata Gruha’ for health check-ups and counselling of pregnant women.

The Governor also mentioned how the people of Kandhaberini brought to his notice the air and water pollution caused by the mining operations of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and its adverse impact on the health of locals. People of the area also brought to the notice of the Governor the huge loss to property and crops due to the elephant menace in the region.

Das also sought the chief minister’s intervention to provide necessary support to Baji Rout hostel at Hakimpara in Angul where 178 girls and boys are staying.As it is purely an unaided institution, a lot of resources are required for smooth functioning of the hostel, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Raghubar Das has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to resolve certain issues faced by residents of Angul and Dhenkanal districts at the earliest. Drawing the attention of the chief minister towards issues he came across during his recent tour to the two districts, the Governor in a letter said it was a humbling experience for him as he met people from various walks of life who brought out several issues about them. “The issues may kindly be considered by the state government for appropriate action,” he wrote. Das undertook a visit to Angul and Dhenkanal districts from December 5 to 7. The Governor visited an old age home at Joranda run by Maharshi Dayanand Seva Mission in Dhenkanal district. At present, 25 elderly persons are staying in the old age home. The Mission wants the land on which the home is functioning to be recorded in its favour to accommodate more persons and provide basic facilities to the inmates. During his visit to Turang panchayat in Banarpal block of Angul, ASHA workers requested the government to construct a ‘Mamata Gruha’ for health check-ups and counselling of pregnant women.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Governor also mentioned how the people of Kandhaberini brought to his notice the air and water pollution caused by the mining operations of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and its adverse impact on the health of locals. People of the area also brought to the notice of the Governor the huge loss to property and crops due to the elephant menace in the region. Das also sought the chief minister’s intervention to provide necessary support to Baji Rout hostel at Hakimpara in Angul where 178 girls and boys are staying.As it is purely an unaided institution, a lot of resources are required for smooth functioning of the hostel, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp