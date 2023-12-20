Odisha has second highest e-Shram registrations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has the second highest registrations of unorganised workers in the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s e-Shram portal after Uttar Pradesh. This was informed by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in reply to a question on e-Shram registrations by MPs Manoj Tiwari and Nishikant Dubey on Monday.

The main objective of the e-Shram portal is to create a national database of unorganised workers and to facilitate the delivery of social security and welfare schemes to such workers. It allows an unorganised worker to register himself or herself on the portal on a self-declaration basis, under 400 occupations in 30 broad occupation sectors.

From August 2021 till December 11, there were over 29.22 crore unorganised workers who registered on the portal and of them, 1.33 crore were from Odisha. The state’s target was 1.29 crore and it has achieved 102.97 pc of it. Uttar Pradesh achieved 124.9 pc of its target and Chhattisgarh is third by meeting the target by 101.5 pc.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has the second highest registrations of unorganised workers in the Ministry of Labour and Employment’s e-Shram portal after Uttar Pradesh. This was informed by Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli in reply to a question on e-Shram registrations by MPs Manoj Tiwari and Nishikant Dubey on Monday. The main objective of the e-Shram portal is to create a national database of unorganised workers and to facilitate the delivery of social security and welfare schemes to such workers. It allows an unorganised worker to register himself or herself on the portal on a self-declaration basis, under 400 occupations in 30 broad occupation sectors. From August 2021 till December 11, there were over 29.22 crore unorganised workers who registered on the portal and of them, 1.33 crore were from Odisha. The state’s target was 1.29 crore and it has achieved 102.97 pc of it. Uttar Pradesh achieved 124.9 pc of its target and Chhattisgarh is third by meeting the target by 101.5 pc.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp