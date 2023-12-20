Odisha: Over 19.43 lakh PMAY-G houses constructed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Construction of more than 19.43 lakh houses have been completed in Odisha out of 27.27 lakh sanctioned by the state government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Responding to a query from BJD MP Pramila Bisoyi, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Niranjan Jyoti informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the ministry has already allocated full and final target of 27,32,041 houses to Odisha from 2016-17 till 2022-23. The state government has sanctioned 27,27,427 houses to beneficiaries and 19,43,259 have been completed as on December 13, 2023.

In addition to this, the Centre has allocated a target of construction of 1,42,005 houses to 14 districts affected by cyclone Fani under ‘special projects’ category of PMAY-G on December 13, 2022. The ministry had allowed the opening of the Awaas+ App window twice for uploading details of the FANI-affected households for the state. The state government was requested to complete the sanctioning of these houses by December 31, 2022, said the minister.

The minister said MoRD has released Rs 5,557 crore to Odisha during last three years from 2020-21 to 2022-23 out of which the state government has utilised Rs 5,990 crore. The state has an unspent balance of Rs 2,452.24 crore as on December 14, 2023.

