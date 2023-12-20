Odisha: Woman, beau held for burning her husband alive for objecting to their affair

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Days after 41-year-old Nischal Ranjan Mohapatra of Noda Dimiri within Govindpur police limits was burnt alive at a crematorium in Choudwar, the Commissionerate police arrested his wife and her alleged paramour for his murder on Tuesday.

DCP Pinak Mishra said the accused Suhasini Mohapatra (36) and Purna Chandra Maharana (39) of Kapaleswar Chudanga Sahi within Choudwar police limits had conspired and killed Nischal, a bus conductor.

“Purna and Nischal were friends. Purna had an 'illicit relationship' with Suhasini due to which the latter was often subjected to abuse by Nischal. So Suhasini and Purna conspired to eliminate Nischal,” said Mishra As per their plan, Purna invited Nischal to Birata Gadi area for a feast. He had taken Nischal in his red scooty to Choudwar’s Bodhi Padia. Both drank lots of alcohol. After Nischal was intoxicated, Purna poured petrol on him and set him on fire, the DCP informed.

Some locals while returning from Baliyatra had found Nischal burning alive in a crematorium near Birata Gadi on December 1 at midnight. A team of Choudwar police then rescued Nischal with 90 pc burn injuries and rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

After five days, Suhasini filed an FIR alleging an unknown person had taken her husband with him in a scooty and on the same night he was found burning alive in Choudwar. During the course of the investigation, police found it was a case of murder, the DCP said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: Days after 41-year-old Nischal Ranjan Mohapatra of Noda Dimiri within Govindpur police limits was burnt alive at a crematorium in Choudwar, the Commissionerate police arrested his wife and her alleged paramour for his murder on Tuesday. DCP Pinak Mishra said the accused Suhasini Mohapatra (36) and Purna Chandra Maharana (39) of Kapaleswar Chudanga Sahi within Choudwar police limits had conspired and killed Nischal, a bus conductor. “Purna and Nischal were friends. Purna had an 'illicit relationship' with Suhasini due to which the latter was often subjected to abuse by Nischal. So Suhasini and Purna conspired to eliminate Nischal,” said Mishra As per their plan, Purna invited Nischal to Birata Gadi area for a feast. He had taken Nischal in his red scooty to Choudwar’s Bodhi Padia. Both drank lots of alcohol. After Nischal was intoxicated, Purna poured petrol on him and set him on fire, the DCP informed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Some locals while returning from Baliyatra had found Nischal burning alive in a crematorium near Birata Gadi on December 1 at midnight. A team of Choudwar police then rescued Nischal with 90 pc burn injuries and rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. After five days, Suhasini filed an FIR alleging an unknown person had taken her husband with him in a scooty and on the same night he was found burning alive in Choudwar. During the course of the investigation, police found it was a case of murder, the DCP said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp