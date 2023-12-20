Odisha’s CSM propels Kashi’s tech-enabled tourism transformation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s leading IT consulting company CSM Technologies Pvt Ltd has developed a first-of-its-kind one-stop digital interface KashiPass and a seamless unified portal Kashi which was recently unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The KashiPass (Kashi Darshan) is a one-stop solution that gives travellers access to more than 15 of Varanasi’s most popular places of attractions, events and activities. With it, visitors can easily book and access their passes on a smartphone anytime and anywhere.

With the help of the digital interface, travellers can generate e-pass through the mobile app and create their special tour without getting tied down to strict schedules and explore the city on their own terms.

They won’t need to fret about physical tickets or fear losing them in the busy streets of Varanasi, CSM officials said. The touch-free digital ticket will cut down queues in front of ticket counters and provide flexibility to suit personal convenience. The system enables the inbound tourists and travellers to skip the long queues at Varanasi’s famous landmarks making their journey attractive, hassle-free and enjoyable.

The Kashi portal (kashi.gov.in) is a single repository that showcases Varanasi city in its full splendour. It serves as a quick, instant and reliable reference for visitors interested in exploring the rich culture, spirituality and history of the city.

The portal also has a citizen services navigator redirecting people to relevant government websites for availing essential services like birth/death certificates, employment exchange registration, income/caste/domicile certificates and information about government offices and facilities.

Founder and CEO of CSM Tech Priyadarshi Nanu Pany said KashiPass eases and enhances the tourist experience by providing convenience, flexibility, cost savings and improved access to attractions and services. “Developed in partnership with Varanasi Smart City Ltd, both the digital solutions will set new benchmarks for digital tourism and take tourist experience to new heights,” he said.

