Three women hurt in bear attack in Odisha's Nuapada town

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: At least three women suffered injuries after being attacked by a bear which strayed into Nuapada town during the wee hours on Tuesday. The injured are Mukhi Maharatha (55) and sanitation workers Gita Netam (38) and Hina Sunani (27).

Sources said at around 5 am, the bear was seen entering the town after crossing NH-353. Mukhi was plucking flowers near the SP office when the bear attacked her. She sustained serious injuries to her right ear. The animal then attacked Gita and Hina who were cleaning the streets nearby. On witnessing the attack, passersby rushed to the spot and chased the bear away. The injured women were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Nuapada Sadar ranger Alok Majhi said the bear strayed into the town from the nearby forest in search of food. “We are tracking its path and trying to locate it. We are also sensitising locals to restrict their movement during the wee hours and after sundown.”He further informed me that the three injured women are stable. Compensation will be provided to them soon. In a similar incident in July 2021, a bear had entered the collector’s residence in Nuapada.

