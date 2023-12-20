Home States Odisha

Three women hurt in bear attack in Odisha's Nuapada town

Sources said at around 5 am, the bear was seen entering the town after crossing NH-353. Mukhi was plucking flowers near the SP office when the bear attacked her.

Published: 20th December 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

The bear is said to have come looking for food

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: At least three women suffered injuries after being attacked by a bear which strayed into Nuapada town during the wee hours on Tuesday. The injured are Mukhi Maharatha (55) and sanitation workers Gita Netam (38) and Hina Sunani (27).

Sources said at around 5 am, the bear was seen entering the town after crossing NH-353. Mukhi was plucking flowers near the SP office when the bear attacked her. She sustained serious injuries to her right ear. The animal then attacked Gita and Hina who were cleaning the streets nearby. On witnessing the attack, passersby rushed to the spot and chased the bear away. The injured women were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Nuapada Sadar ranger Alok Majhi said the bear strayed into the town from the nearby forest in search of food. “We are tracking its path and trying to locate it. We are also sensitising locals to restrict their movement during the wee hours and after sundown.”He further informed me that the three injured women are stable. Compensation will be provided to them soon. In a similar incident in July 2021, a bear had entered the collector’s residence in Nuapada.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bear attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp