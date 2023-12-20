VK Pandian asks Mayurbhanj leaders to work unitedly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BARIPADA: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Tuesday said the BJD can script magic in Mayurbhanj district as it did in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections if all the leaders work unitedly.

Addressing a public meeting at Baripada’s ‘Chhau Padia’, Pandian referred to the last ZP elections in which BJD candidates had won in 53 of the total 56 zones. The party can win all the seats in the coming elections if all leaders work unitedly, he said.

Pandian said the confidence of people in BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has grown. “The chief minister always works for the people. I have been inspired by observing him.”The 5T chairman also gave examples of the transformational work undertaken in various fields such as health, education, infrastructure, communication, industry and women empowerment.

Stating that buses are running even at the panchayat level due to the LAccMI scheme, Pandian gave examples of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana and the transformation of schools. “Even the poorest of the poor people have been empowered because of the chief minister. Now a poor can dream to see his children becoming a doctor, an engineer or a government officer,” he said.

During his visit, Pandian spoke to students at Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University and attended the Nua-O programme. This programme will help the youth showcase their talents and develop their personality. They can also achieve remarkable success in studies, he said.

On the day, the 5T chairman reviewed the progress of the Subarnarekha irrigation project in the district. Around 2,70,900 acre of agricultural land can be irrigated through this project which is being implemented for Rs 10,210 crore. The review revealed that the first phase of the project will be completed by May 2024 and the second by June 2028.

