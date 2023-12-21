Bandh paralyses normal life in three blocks of Nuapada

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Normal life was paralysed in three blocks of Nuapada - Khariar, Boden and Sinapali due to the 12-hour bandh called by the Milita Nagrik Manch demanding the establishment of an additional district judge court in Khariar block, on Wednesday.

During the dawn-to-dusk bandh, all the government and private offices, educational institutions, banks and other financial institutions, markets and business establishments remained closed. Similarly, while no vehicular movement was seen within the three blocks, the adjoining NH-353 felt the impact of the bandh too. The agitators also staged Dharana at the main square in the Khariar block.

The agitation was supported by the lawyer’s association in Khariar and the leaders of all the parties besides local residents of the three blocks. Co-ordinator of the Khariar Sinapali Boden Milita Nagarik Manch, Jitu Patnaik said, “The establishment of an ADJ court in Khariar is a long-standing demand.

The proposal for the same has already been approved by the High Court and the Finance department but sadly the state government has continued to remain non-committal.” People from remote areas of Boden and Sinapali block face a lot of difficulties in going to the District Court in Nuapada town. Even for petty legal matters they have to spend two to three days there.

Since Khariar is located near Sinapali and Boden, the establishment of the ADJ court here will be beneficial for the people of all three blocks besides the court matters can be resolved faster, Patnaik added.

Similarly, Khariar MLA, Adhiraj Mohan Panigrahi said, “The bandh on Wednesday was successful. It reflected how disgruntled the locals were due to the negligence of the state government. The issue has been raised several times in the Vidhan Sabha but the government has failed to take steps in this direction.” Khariar fulfils all the criteria for the establishment of the ADJ court. We demand the state government to expedite the process for establishment of the court otherwise the agitation will be intensified in the coming days, Panigrahi warned.

