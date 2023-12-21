Bhitarkanika to be closed for crocodiles count

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The nine-day ban on entry of tourists into Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will be imposed from January 4 to 13, 2024 in view of the annual census of the saltwater crocodiles, said the forest range officer of the park, Manas Das.

The enumerators assisted by trained local forest staff and some herpetologists including noted crocodile researcher Sudhakar Kar would cover the Bhitarkanika river system besides innumerable creeks, water inlets and nullahs.

A total of 22 teams will be engaged to count the crocodiles. We will soon train around 100 persons about the method of counting reptiles, the officer added.

