Home States Odisha

Bhitarkanika to be closed for crocodiles count

A total of 22 teams will be engaged to count the crocodiles. We will soon train around 100 persons about the method of counting reptiles, the officer added.

Published: 21st December 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

crocodile

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The nine-day ban on entry of tourists into Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will be imposed from January 4  to 13, 2024 in view of the annual census of the saltwater crocodiles, said the forest range officer of the park, Manas Das.  

The enumerators assisted by trained local forest staff and some herpetologists including noted crocodile researcher Sudhakar Kar would cover the Bhitarkanika river system besides innumerable creeks, water inlets and nullahs. 

A total of 22 teams will be engaged to count the crocodiles. We will soon train around 100 persons about the method of counting reptiles, the officer added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tourists census saltwater crocodiles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp