CM Naveen Patnaik sanctions Rs 15.2 crore for renovation of temples in capital

Bhubaneswar is famous as a temple city as the city has more than 700 temples, including several ancient shrines. Thousands of tourists and pilgrims visit the places every day.

BJD leader and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 15.2 crore for the renovation of religious institutions and community projects in the state capital. As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), the amount will be utilised for renovation and repair of 507 such institutions in the Bhubaneswar north, Ekamra and Bhubaneswar central Assembly constituencies of the city. 

Managing committees of different temples, people’s representatives of localities and members of minority communities had in their grievance petitions demanded steps for the development of their religious institutions, community property, women’s meeting halls and puja mandaps.

As per the CMO, officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) visited the places and conducted surveys. Based on their report, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian held discussions with the chief minister who sanctioned funds for the purpose. 

The chief minister also sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for development of Keradagarh village in Kendrapara.  The 5T chairman learnt about the problems faced by the residents of Keradagarh during his visit to Rajnagar in Kendrapada district on December 18. The district administration had also drawn his attention to the issue. 

