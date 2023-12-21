Empowerment of women vital for development of society, says Governor Raghubar Das

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In his inaugural visit to Malkangiri since assuming office, Governor Raghubar Das engaged with members of Women Self Help Groups (WSHG), doctors, and farmers at various locations, demonstrating a commitment to understanding local issues.

He commenced his visit by travelling to the rural hospital at Mathili sub-divisional hospital and interacted with patients, doctors, and paramedical staff. Later, he was welcomed at Mathili mini-stadium by collector Vishal Singh and SP Nitesh Wadhwani and met farmers and WSHG members. During the interaction, concerns were raised about the absence of Anganwadi centres affecting children’s pre-education and nutrition in certain areas. WSHG members highlighted challenges due to the lack of housing facilities. “Women’s empowerment is vital for the development of the society,” stressed the Governor while addressing the members.

Subsequently, the Governor proceeded to Badaguda village in Pangam Panchayat under Mathili block and heard public grievances raised by the locals who urged the Governor to halt liquor shop operations, emphasising its adverse impact on the community.

Governor Das assured financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to Kabita Khara, an aspiring IAS officer facing financial constraints in her UPSC exam preparation. Kabita has completed her graduation from Biju Pattnaik Degree College in Govindpalli and is currently a first-year student of Law College in Jeypore. Expressing gratitude, Kabita stated, “I am overwhelmed after talking to the Governor and thankful for his help.”

Das also went to Kumbharguda village in Malkangiri block, engaging with approximately 200 pottery unit WSHG members. His visit also included an inspection of the Anganwadi Centre and Ekalavya Aadarsh Vidyalaya. Education plays an important role in nation-building and the youths have to achieve their aim through hard labour, the Governor stated while addressing the students.

