India has the power to lead the world with peace: Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Rao Bhagwat on Wednesday said India has the power to lead the world with peace, prosperity and happiness. To take the leadership of the world, the awakening of the people is a necessity. This is where literature has a key role to play.

Addressing a literary award ceremony organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad, the literary wing of the RSS, Bhagwat said literary creation should not be for self-satisfaction but for the benefit of the society. “When the whole society joins hands to make any purpose successful, it can be easily achieved. The importance of literature is that it makes the readers responsible,” he said.

“Thinking for self-interest (what the entire world is doing now) is good but at the same time, we must think of the interest of others. Till the time inequality persists, there is no meaning of peace and prosperity,” he said. The RSS chief said Indian philosophy is for the welfare of the entire humanity for which the world is looking towards India for guidance. However, some people have a narrow vision of religion and their interpretation of ‘Dharma’ is illogical.

Emphasising the importance of the mother tongue, Bhagwat said, said a time has come when people are finding it difficult to speak or understand their mother tongue as they are conversing in other languages. Many times people refer to the English dictionary to understand their language, he rued.

