Odisha man plots own baby boy’s kidnapping to get rid of wife, held

Published: 21st December 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man desperate to get separated from his wife, and her first husband keen to get her back again came together to plot the kidnapping of the former’s 11-month-old baby boy to fulfil their wishes, but failed in their attempt.

Police arrested the man Subrat Sethy and his co-conspirator Bishnu Charan Prusty along with two others in the connection on Wednesday. Sethy, a native of Marthapur in Dhenkanal had married Shantilata Moharana of Andharua around two years back. The couple was staying with their baby near Patia level-crossing within Mancheswar police limits here. 

However, their relationship had soured of late and Sethy wished to part ways with Shantilata. Police said, he was in touch with his wife’s first husband and both were on cordial terms. Sethy was also aware that Prusty of Bhuban, who stayed in Cuttack, wanted to reconcile with Shantilata and was ready to have her back. Prusty had married Shantilata around 10 years back but the couple had parted ways following differences.

Police sources said, Sethy contacted Prusty around 15 days back and shared the plan of kidnapping his child, which would give shape to their wishes. And, Prusty agreed. Sethy, who is employed in a restaurant here, told his wife on Tuesday he was going outside with their child for a walk. After some time, he rushed back and told Shantilata that some unidentified miscreants arrived in a car and forcibly took away their child. He even complained about this connection with Mancheswar police.

However, police detected discrepancies while questioning him and eventually unearthed the truth. Sethy and Prusty had allegedly planned to hand over the baby to one Saroj Kumar Mohanty (55) of Balikuda who was childless.

Man plots own son’s kidnapping to get rid of wife

“Sethy had decided to leave his wife after the abduction of their child. As part of their plan, Prusty would have persuaded Shantilata to stay with him again,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

The car in which the accused took away the child was arranged by one Braja Kishore Nath of Namaro village in Puri district. Mancheswar police also arrested Mohanty and Nath in connection with the case. 

“Prusty, Mohanty and Nath are known to each other as they are all employed in a sawmill of Odisha Forest Development Corporation. Further investigation is underway,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

