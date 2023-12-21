Home States Odisha

People fed up of corruption in Odisha: Mallikarjun Kharge

Published: 21st December 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said people of Odisha are fed up with corruption, unemployment, inflation, farm distress and ill-treatment of tribals and weaker sections of society under the BJD government. 

Taking to social media handle X after his meeting with Odisha Congress leaders at New Delhi in the presence of former president Rahul Gandhi, Kharge said BJD had promised to transform Odisha but instead has pushed the state backwards. 

Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar told mediapersons the party will bring a chargesheet against the BJD government in the state ahead of the 2024 elections. Chellakumar said corruption in the state has increased manifold during the BJD government. 

 President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak said Congress has not been weakened in Odisha. Stating that Congress has maintained its position in Odisha, Pattanayak said corruption in the BJD government in Odisha and its tacit understanding with BJP will be the main campaign points of the party. 

