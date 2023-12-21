Home States Odisha

Teachers should create good human beings: CM Naveen Patnaik

The chief minister said teaching is not only a profession but a mission to prepare the state for the future.

Published: 21st December 2023

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik waving to the crowd at the Nijukti mela at Kalinga Stadium. Also seen is 5T chairman VK Pandian | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the aim of teachers should not only be to create good students but also good human beings.

Addressing a Nijukti Mela of 4,166 school teachers at Kalinga stadium here, the chief minister called upon teachers to inspire confidence among students to face the world. Teachers should inspire students to love our great country, its culture and history. The contribution of teachers will be vital in creating an empowered and new Odisha,” he said.

The chief minister said teaching is not only a profession but a mission to prepare the state for the future. Highlighting his government’s stress on the education sector, he said 6,883 high schools in the state have been transformed under the 5T initiative. This has changed the education sector in the state and admissions in government high schools have also increased.

The government has also started ‘Mukhya Mantri Siksha Puraskar’ to encourage teachers as well as others involved in the sector. The state government has made a provision of `138 crore to provide incentives in the education sector. 

School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi called upon teachers to impart education to students to realise the dream of an empowered Odisha as envisioned by the chief minister. Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said teachers are role models of students. Chief Secretary PK Jena and senior officers also spoke.

