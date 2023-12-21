Western Odisha set to be next industrial hub of the state: Government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Western Odisha will be the next industrial hub of the state as several investors have evinced interest in setting up establishments after the state government recently created the Biju Economic Corridor along the Biju Expressway in the region, said principal secretary of the Industries Department Hemant Sharma here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event of CII Enterprise Odisha, which is being organised for the first time at Jharsuguda, he said, Jharsuguda has been the hub of manufacturing industries in the state for a decade now as the density of investment per square km in the highest in the district.

“Jharsuguda is the representative of industrial Odisha. Many industrial houses have announced to set up their projects in places like Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Nuapada. At least four-five projects sanctioned in each state-level single window meeting are going to come up in the western districts,” he said.

The flagship event at Jharsuguda aimed at stimulating industrial growth in previously under-served areas, fostering regional development and reducing disparities. Managing director of IPICOL and IDCO Bhupendra Singh Poonia said the government is focusing on creating local entrepreneurs and providing wider opportunities to MSMEs.

The 24th CII Enterprise Odisha will showcase products and services in technology, sustainability, renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure, security solutions, manufacturing, defence and food processing sectors. More than 200 exhibitors, 100 CEOs and CXOs and 20 PSUs will participate in the three-day exhibition and conference. Chairman of CII Odisha State Council Shashi Shekhar Mohanty, UCCI president Brahmananda Mishra and Rourkela Chamber of Commerce president Sunil Kayal also spoke.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Western Odisha will be the next industrial hub of the state as several investors have evinced interest in setting up establishments after the state government recently created the Biju Economic Corridor along the Biju Expressway in the region, said principal secretary of the Industries Department Hemant Sharma here on Wednesday. Speaking at the curtain raiser event of CII Enterprise Odisha, which is being organised for the first time at Jharsuguda, he said, Jharsuguda has been the hub of manufacturing industries in the state for a decade now as the density of investment per square km in the highest in the district. “Jharsuguda is the representative of industrial Odisha. Many industrial houses have announced to set up their projects in places like Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Nuapada. At least four-five projects sanctioned in each state-level single window meeting are going to come up in the western districts,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The flagship event at Jharsuguda aimed at stimulating industrial growth in previously under-served areas, fostering regional development and reducing disparities. Managing director of IPICOL and IDCO Bhupendra Singh Poonia said the government is focusing on creating local entrepreneurs and providing wider opportunities to MSMEs. The 24th CII Enterprise Odisha will showcase products and services in technology, sustainability, renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure, security solutions, manufacturing, defence and food processing sectors. More than 200 exhibitors, 100 CEOs and CXOs and 20 PSUs will participate in the three-day exhibition and conference. Chairman of CII Odisha State Council Shashi Shekhar Mohanty, UCCI president Brahmananda Mishra and Rourkela Chamber of Commerce president Sunil Kayal also spoke. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp