5T chairman VK Pandian reviews development works in Cuttack

BHUBANESWAR: 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian on Thursday reviewed the ongoing development works in Cuttack City. He reviewed the beautification and renovation work of the Chandi temple and discussed the progress of transformation works with the priests and district administration officials.

He directed the officials to ensure that works on the water drainage system, parking and beautification of the premises are completed soon. Care should be taken to ensure that the darshan of the deity is hassle-free and visitors get a divine feeling, he said.

During his visit to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Pandian instructed that construction work of four clinical blocks and 13 residential blocks in the campus be completed in time. He also visited the Ravenshaw girls high school and interacted with the teachers.

He directed the Works department to take up the restoration of the heritage building. It would be developed under 5T Initiative of the government, he said. Principal Secretary Works department VV Yadav, district collector Narahari Sethy, CMC commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kumar and senior officials accompanied the 5T chairman.

