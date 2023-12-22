Home States Odisha

5T chairman VK Pandian reviews development works in Cuttack

During his visit to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Pandian instructed that construction work of four clinical blocks and 13 residential blocks in the campus be completed in time.

Published: 22nd December 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian on Thursday reviewed the ongoing development works in Cuttack City. He reviewed the beautification and renovation work of the Chandi temple and discussed the progress of transformation works with the priests and district administration officials.

He directed the officials to ensure that works on the water drainage system, parking and beautification of the premises are completed soon. Care should be taken to ensure that the darshan of the deity is hassle-free and visitors get a divine feeling, he said.

During his visit to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Pandian instructed that construction work of four clinical blocks and 13 residential blocks in the campus be completed in time. He also visited the Ravenshaw girls high school and interacted with the teachers.

He directed the Works department to take up the restoration of the heritage building. It would be developed under 5T Initiative of the government, he said. Principal Secretary Works department VV Yadav, district collector Narahari Sethy, CMC commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kumar and senior officials accompanied the 5T chairman.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Pandian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp