Home States Odisha

BJP demands action against Pandian, Kamiya for hurting Hindu sentiments

Stating Puri as the religious nerve centre of Hindus, Mohanty said people of the state will not tolerate such anti-Sanatan activities.

Published: 22nd December 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary to Odisha CM (5T) VK Pandian

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide VK Pandian. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday demanded action against 5T chairman VK Pandian and social media influencer Kamiya Jani for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Taking strong exception to the entry of Jani into the temple, state BJP general secretary Jatin Mohanty told a media conference here that the blogger is a beef eater and promoter, and has claimed so in her video shows.

“As per the temple rules, such people (beef eater) are not allowed into the shrine. The state government has committed a crime by facilitating her entry into the temple for the purpose of publicity of the Srimandir corridor project,” Mohanty said.

He accused Pandian of playing with the sentiments of the Hindus by accompanying her into the temple and conducting a video recording with her on the premises. The temple administration should immediately initiate criminal action under appropriate sections of the IPC for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Stating Puri as the religious nerve centre of Hindus, Mohanty said people of the state will not tolerate such anti-Sanatan activities. He further requested the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration to discuss the issue with Puri Sankaracharya for the purification of the temple. “Any laxity on the part of the temple administration will not be tolerated by the BJP which will be forced to take the matter to the court of law and the people of the state as well,” Mohanty said.

No truth in the allegations, says BJD

The BJD refuted the allegations saying no norms were violated by Pandian. Party spokespersons Ipsita Sahu and Swayam Prakash Mohapatra told mediapersons here that no camera had been taken inside the temple as has been alleged by the BJP. Besides, Mahaprasad was also served at the Radhaballav Math and not inside the temple. “This was an attempt to apprise the people across the world about Mahaprasad. But the BJP state leaders cannot understand this,” they added. Alleging that the Odisha BJP leaders attempted to stall the Srimandir Parikrama project from the very beginning, the BJD leaders stated that these conspiracies did not succeed and the grand project is going to be inaugurated on January 17. “The BJP has again started a misinformation campaign against the project. The party leaders should go beyond their narrow political interest and think for the betterment of the state,” they said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Pandian Kamiya Jani beef eater

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp