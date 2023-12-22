CM Naveen Patnaik to start district visits from Mahima Gadi today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Virtually setting the campaign for the 2024 elections rolling, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is ready to embark on district visits from Friday. His first visit will be to Mahima Gadi in Dhenkanal district where he will lay the foundation stone for the Upasana Pitha, Mahima Gadi Sunya Mandap and peripheral development of the temple.

The Mahima Gadi temple at Joronda comes under the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency from where Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to contest in the 2024 election. Pradhan has visited Mahima Gadi several times in the recent past. He also attended an international seminar on Mahima cult in New Delhi last month.

Sources said the chief minister’s visit to the site of religious importance will be an effort to neutralise Pradhan’s overtures to the sect. Former deputy speaker Rajani Kanta Singh, who is being projected as the BJD candidate against the Union minister, is also likely to accompany the chief minister. The chief minister will spend around two hours at the Mahima Gadi and is also likely to address the local people.

The chief minister’s visits to other western Odisha districts including Sambalpur, Bargarh and Balangir have also been lined up in the coming days. The chief minister will cover all the 30 districts ahead of the elections, party sources said.

This will be the first district visit of the chief minister accompanied by 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian after he joined the BJD. Pandian had visited Mahima Gadi on May 29 and directed officials to prepare a master plan for its redevelopment and renovation. The state government has already sanctioned Rs 112 crore for the redevelopment and renovation of the temple, which is a religious place of importance for western Odisha as well as the entire state.

Official sources said the master plan includes reconstruction of Samadhi temple, prayer house, walls, restoration of pond, repair of bus stand, reconstruction of Kaupin Dhari Mahima Samaj Pitha, construction of a primary health centre and all-round beautification of the area. The project will also have various facilities for saints, devotees and guests. All steps will be taken to make it a major pilgrimage and tourist centre of the district, sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Virtually setting the campaign for the 2024 elections rolling, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is ready to embark on district visits from Friday. His first visit will be to Mahima Gadi in Dhenkanal district where he will lay the foundation stone for the Upasana Pitha, Mahima Gadi Sunya Mandap and peripheral development of the temple. The Mahima Gadi temple at Joronda comes under the Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency from where Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to contest in the 2024 election. Pradhan has visited Mahima Gadi several times in the recent past. He also attended an international seminar on Mahima cult in New Delhi last month. Sources said the chief minister’s visit to the site of religious importance will be an effort to neutralise Pradhan’s overtures to the sect. Former deputy speaker Rajani Kanta Singh, who is being projected as the BJD candidate against the Union minister, is also likely to accompany the chief minister. The chief minister will spend around two hours at the Mahima Gadi and is also likely to address the local people.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chief minister’s visits to other western Odisha districts including Sambalpur, Bargarh and Balangir have also been lined up in the coming days. The chief minister will cover all the 30 districts ahead of the elections, party sources said. This will be the first district visit of the chief minister accompanied by 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian after he joined the BJD. Pandian had visited Mahima Gadi on May 29 and directed officials to prepare a master plan for its redevelopment and renovation. The state government has already sanctioned Rs 112 crore for the redevelopment and renovation of the temple, which is a religious place of importance for western Odisha as well as the entire state. Official sources said the master plan includes reconstruction of Samadhi temple, prayer house, walls, restoration of pond, repair of bus stand, reconstruction of Kaupin Dhari Mahima Samaj Pitha, construction of a primary health centre and all-round beautification of the area. The project will also have various facilities for saints, devotees and guests. All steps will be taken to make it a major pilgrimage and tourist centre of the district, sources said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp