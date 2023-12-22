IMD issues dense fog warning in parts of Odisha for two days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense fog warning for a few places in Odisha for two days. As per the national weather forecaster, dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and nine other districts on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Similarly, dense fog is expected at one or two places in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and 14 other districts on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at a few places in the state during morning hours from Friday to Sunday.

“Dense fog is expected to occur at a few places due to moisture availability triggered by the flow of easterly winds at a lower level,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas. Due to the presence of moisture, night (minimum) temperature is expected to gradually increase from Sunday onwards.

Night temperature is expected to rise by 2-3 degree, the regional Met office said. Meanwhile, a few places recorded 2 degree C or more below normal minimum temperature on Thursday. While Angul recorded 8 degree C on Thursday morning which was 5.5 degree C below normal, Koraput recorded 7.6 degree C (-3.6 degree C). Similarly, Paradip recorded 13.9 degree C (-2.9 degree C), Jharsuguda 9 degree C (-2.7 degree C) and Bhubaneswar 12.4 degree C (-2.5 degree C).

