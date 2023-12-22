Home States Odisha

IMD issues dense fog warning in parts of Odisha for two days

Similarly, dense fog is expected at one or two places in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and 14 other districts on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Published: 22nd December 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

As per the national weather forecaster, dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and nine other districts. (File Photo)

As per the national weather forecaster, dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and nine other districts. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense fog warning for a few places in Odisha for two days. As per the national weather forecaster, dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri and nine other districts on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Similarly, dense fog is expected at one or two places in Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh and 14 other districts on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at a few places in the state during morning hours from Friday to Sunday.

“Dense fog is expected to occur at a few places due to moisture availability triggered by the flow of easterly winds at a lower level,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas. Due to the presence of moisture, night (minimum) temperature is expected to gradually increase from Sunday onwards.

Night temperature is expected to rise by 2-3 degree, the regional Met office said. Meanwhile, a few places recorded 2 degree C or more below normal minimum temperature on Thursday.  While Angul recorded 8 degree C on Thursday morning which was 5.5 degree C below normal, Koraput recorded 7.6 degree C (-3.6 degree C). Similarly, Paradip recorded 13.9 degree C (-2.9 degree C), Jharsuguda 9 degree C (-2.7 degree C) and Bhubaneswar 12.4 degree C (-2.5 degree C).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD dense fog warning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp