New teacher appointment sparks protest in Odisha's Boudh district

With 19 students in classes 1 to 5 and two existing teachers, the villagers argued that the addition of another teacher would disrupt the school’s smooth functioning.

Published: 22nd December 2023

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a surprising turn of events in Mardinga primary school, located in Boudh district under the Harabhanga block, villagers locked the school gate on Thursday in protest against the recent appointment of an additional teacher.

The agitation took place after the District Education Department posted a teacher Minati Das, who recently got a promotion, in the school on Wednesday.

With 19 students in classes 1 to 5 and two existing teachers, the villagers argued that the addition of another teacher would disrupt the school’s smooth functioning. They locked the gate and did not allow the newly recruited teacher inside the school campus.

Harabhanga BEO Ajay Luha said two days back, 45 teachers got promoted to level-4. Of them, seven were posted as headmasters of different primary schools and Das is one among them. “I am aware that villagers did not allow the teacher to the school. We will take steps in the matter soon,” he assured.

