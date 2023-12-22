Odisha: Drivers to be served free tea on NHs during night

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To reduce accidents on the highways, the state government has decided to provide free tea to drivers of heavy vehicles during nighttime on the stretches.

Minister for Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu told mediapersons here on Thursday that apart from serving tea, the drivers will also be provided with facilities to take rest. The arrangement will be made in collaboration with roadside dhabas, eateries and hotels, the minister said.

“Driving while being drowsy in the night is a major cause of road accidents. The objective is to ensure the drivers are refreshed and rested well to continue their journey safely. Having tea and rest for some time can prevent drowsiness. Besides free tea, facilities will be provided for them to take rest at roadside dhabas and hotels,” she said.

The minister said collectors have been asked to identify the eating joints where the tea can be served. Necessary arrangements in this regard will be made by the regional transport offices (RTOs). The initiative will be taken up on an experimental basis during observation of road safety week from January 1 to 7, she said.

The minister said it has also been decided to intensify traffic checking in the morning and evening hours and take stringent action against drunk driving, wrong-route driving and other traffic violations. Several other steps have been initiated by the transport department to reduce the number of accidents. The department has identified black spots on different patches of the highways and asked the RTOs to create awareness among people in this regard.

Besides, the commissioner of the State Transport Authority has also been asked to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for enforcement at picnic spots given the ongoing picnic season. The RTOs have also been directed to organise health camps near roadside petrol pumps, and hotels for eye check-ups of drivers.

