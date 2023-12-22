Odisha Governor Das bats for tribal empowerment

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Odisha can develop both socially and economically by empowering tribal communities residing in backward areas, said Governor Raghubar Das on Thursday. Interacting with local farmers at the Koraput Coffee Board office during his one-day visit to the district, the Governor said tribal areas of the region have vast potential in various sectors, especially agriculture.

The main income source of tribal communities residing in Koraput is agriculture. “The government agencies should play an important role in the development of tribal communities by providing them all kinds of support,” he said.

Das also interacted with members of women's self-help groups (SHGs) and advised them to promote organic farming practices in the region for the protection of the environment. He reviewed the coffee plantation programme with officials of the coffee board and district administration.

Earlier in the day, the Governor visited Jhudiguda, Jujhari and Khialguda in Borigumma block and inspected the Anganwadi centres. He interacted with SHG members and emphasized increasing the female literacy rate in rural areas and proper nutrition for children.

Later, he visited Ravanaguda Community Health Centre and interacted with patients and medical staff. Among others, Koraput collector Md Abdaal Akhtar accompanied the Governor.

