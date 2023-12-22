Odisha lawmakers call for strengthening of COTPA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lawmakers from the state on Thursday called for the strengthening of COTPA and Tobacco Control Policies to create a tobacco-free society. Addressing a state-level consultation programme on ‘Improving Public Health by Reducing Tobacco Use’ organised by PECUC (People’s Cultural Centre), a non-government development organisation in collaboration with Coalition for Tobacco Free Odisha, an alliance of civil society organisations and concerned citizens, the legislatures along with the health experts urged both the state government and Centre to take focused action on controlling tobacco consumption.

“Tobacco use is harmful and is a threat to society and such health issues should be kept above politics and all should work in unison to curb this menace,” said Kendrapara MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera, requesting the government to bring necessary reform to the tobacco laws and create awareness on its harm to health.

Jayadev MLA Arabinda Dhali said, “The government at present is spending more to tackle adverse effects of tobacco on health than the revenue it generates from tobacco. Now it’s high time that we as responsible citizens act upon it and make society tobacco-free.” MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena and Latika Pradhan also spoke on bringing behavioural changes among people and penalties in the event of a violation of tobacco laws to reduce its use.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Lawmakers from the state on Thursday called for the strengthening of COTPA and Tobacco Control Policies to create a tobacco-free society. Addressing a state-level consultation programme on ‘Improving Public Health by Reducing Tobacco Use’ organised by PECUC (People’s Cultural Centre), a non-government development organisation in collaboration with Coalition for Tobacco Free Odisha, an alliance of civil society organisations and concerned citizens, the legislatures along with the health experts urged both the state government and Centre to take focused action on controlling tobacco consumption. “Tobacco use is harmful and is a threat to society and such health issues should be kept above politics and all should work in unison to curb this menace,” said Kendrapara MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera, requesting the government to bring necessary reform to the tobacco laws and create awareness on its harm to health. Jayadev MLA Arabinda Dhali said, “The government at present is spending more to tackle adverse effects of tobacco on health than the revenue it generates from tobacco. Now it’s high time that we as responsible citizens act upon it and make society tobacco-free.” MLAs Ananta Narayan Jena and Latika Pradhan also spoke on bringing behavioural changes among people and penalties in the event of a violation of tobacco laws to reduce its use.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp