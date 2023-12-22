PM meets Odisha BJP MPs, MLAs, asks them to take Central schemes to people

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of the BJP legislators and MPs from the state met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed about the forthcoming 2024 elections.

The meeting with the Prime Minister was held at his Parliament office at about 5 pm and spanned for 20 to 25 minutes. While members of the delegation were tight-lipped about the discussions, sources in the party said the meeting was held in a very light atmosphere as the Prime Minister made the environment very relaxed and cheerful.

“He (Modi) asked very specific questions about steps taken by the party to convey the message of the welfare programmes of the Central government to the people and their response to the schemes. He also wanted to know the use of social media by the elected representatives and the number of their followers,” the sources said.

“We have no ambiguity after listening to the Prime Minister. What surprises us is that he is well-informed about the political situation of the state and the organisational strength of the party. He remembered even small events which he mentioned during his conversation,” said a member of the delegation. Earlier, the BJP MLAs and MPs met Nadda at his residence and discussed a whole range of issues pertaining to the state. As the Parliament will go sine die from Friday, the BJP delegation is hopeful of getting a chance to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Led by state BJP president Manmohan Samal and general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, the delegation will attend a meeting of the Central office-bearers on December 22. The meeting to be presided by Nadda will be attended by state unit presidents and organising secretaries of 11 states.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of the BJP legislators and MPs from the state met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed about the forthcoming 2024 elections. The meeting with the Prime Minister was held at his Parliament office at about 5 pm and spanned for 20 to 25 minutes. While members of the delegation were tight-lipped about the discussions, sources in the party said the meeting was held in a very light atmosphere as the Prime Minister made the environment very relaxed and cheerful. “He (Modi) asked very specific questions about steps taken by the party to convey the message of the welfare programmes of the Central government to the people and their response to the schemes. He also wanted to know the use of social media by the elected representatives and the number of their followers,” the sources said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We have no ambiguity after listening to the Prime Minister. What surprises us is that he is well-informed about the political situation of the state and the organisational strength of the party. He remembered even small events which he mentioned during his conversation,” said a member of the delegation. Earlier, the BJP MLAs and MPs met Nadda at his residence and discussed a whole range of issues pertaining to the state. As the Parliament will go sine die from Friday, the BJP delegation is hopeful of getting a chance to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Led by state BJP president Manmohan Samal and general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, the delegation will attend a meeting of the Central office-bearers on December 22. The meeting to be presided by Nadda will be attended by state unit presidents and organising secretaries of 11 states. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp