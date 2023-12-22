Home States Odisha

TNIE RE gets Pradyumna Bal Prativa samman

Former Justice Manoranan Mohanty and Prof Netaji Abhinandan of Ravenshaw University attended the function presided by editor of Agami Satabdi Sk Masud Alli.

Published: 22nd December 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Resident editor of The New Indian Express, Bhubaneswar, Siba Kumar Mohanty was conferred the prestigious Pradyumna Bal Prativa Samman-2023.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Resident editor of The New Indian Express, Bhubaneswar, Siba Kumar Mohanty was conferred the prestigious Pradyumna Bal Prativa Samman-2023 at a function organised by Jana Neta Pradyumna Bal Smruti Committee at Sriramchandra Bhawan here on Thursday.

Former Justice Manoranan Mohanty and Prof Netaji Abhinandan of Ravenshaw University attended the function presided over by the editor of Agami Satabdi Sk Masud Alli.

Justice Mohanty said Pradyumna Bal was a man of principle and strong determination. “Instead of sticking to politics, Bal had chosen journalism as his profession. His newspaper ‘Pragatibadi’ had played a major role during the emergency period,” he said.  

“Pradyumna Bal was an impartial and fearless journalist. He had never compromised with any person at any time. Instead of flattering, Bal preferred to criticise money, power and muscle for the reformation of society,” said Prof Abhinandan. Among others, Pandit Prabhat Kumar Kar was present.      

