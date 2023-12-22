Two killed, 10 hurt in road accidents in Jajpur and Nayagarh districts

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BERHAMPUR: Two persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in separate road mishaps in Jajpur and Nayagarh districts on Thursday. In Jajpur, one person died and five others were injured in a series of accidents on NH-16 involving two trucks and a pickup van near Rathia at Dharmasala.

Sources said a mini-truck rammed into a stationary trailer from behind and turned turtle on NH-16. Subsequently, a pickup van speeding on the highway crashed into the overturned truck and skidded off the road. As a result, one person was killed and five others suffered injuries. The deceased is yet to be identified, police said.

Similarly, a picnicker was crushed to death and five others sustained critical injuries after their van collided with a stationary truck on NH-57 at Dasapalla in Nayagarh. The deceased was identified as Trilochan Rout of Athagarh.

Sources said around 16 youths of Athagarh were returning from a picnic at Daringbadi in Kandhamal district when their van hit the truck from behind at around 5 am near Takera Square.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAJPUR/BERHAMPUR: Two persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries in separate road mishaps in Jajpur and Nayagarh districts on Thursday. In Jajpur, one person died and five others were injured in a series of accidents on NH-16 involving two trucks and a pickup van near Rathia at Dharmasala. Sources said a mini-truck rammed into a stationary trailer from behind and turned turtle on NH-16. Subsequently, a pickup van speeding on the highway crashed into the overturned truck and skidded off the road. As a result, one person was killed and five others suffered injuries. The deceased is yet to be identified, police said. Similarly, a picnicker was crushed to death and five others sustained critical injuries after their van collided with a stationary truck on NH-57 at Dasapalla in Nayagarh. The deceased was identified as Trilochan Rout of Athagarh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said around 16 youths of Athagarh were returning from a picnic at Daringbadi in Kandhamal district when their van hit the truck from behind at around 5 am near Takera Square. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp