Home States Odisha

75-year-old retired doctor stabbed in Bhadrak

Basing on the complaint lodged by a relative of the victim, a case has been registered.

Published: 23rd December 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A 75-year-old retired government doctor sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by an unidentified miscreant in his house at Charigharia within Bhadrak Town police limits on Friday. Police identified the victim as Raghunath Padhi, a former chief district medical officer of Jajpur. The incident took place at around 4.30 am.

Sources said after getting up from bed, Padhi came to the porch of his house to get ready for morning prayer. He saw a masked youth standing near the gate of his house. When he asked the miscreant to identify himself, the latter entered the compound and stabbed him with a knife without any provocation before fleeing the scene.

Padhi sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Bhadrak Town IIC Birendra Senapati said on being informed, police reached the spot with a scientific team and sniffer dog. Two persons have been detained and are being interrogated.

Based on the complaint lodged by a relative of the victim, a case has been registered. Police suspect that the attack is a fallout of personal enmity. “However, we are investigating the case from all angles and the culprit will be nabbed soon,” the IIC added. Locals said miscreants had looted Padhi’s house a month back.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
doctor attacked stabbing Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp