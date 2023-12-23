75-year-old retired doctor stabbed in Bhadrak

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: A 75-year-old retired government doctor sustained critical injuries after being stabbed by an unidentified miscreant in his house at Charigharia within Bhadrak Town police limits on Friday. Police identified the victim as Raghunath Padhi, a former chief district medical officer of Jajpur. The incident took place at around 4.30 am.

Sources said after getting up from bed, Padhi came to the porch of his house to get ready for morning prayer. He saw a masked youth standing near the gate of his house. When he asked the miscreant to identify himself, the latter entered the compound and stabbed him with a knife without any provocation before fleeing the scene.

Padhi sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Bhadrak Town IIC Birendra Senapati said on being informed, police reached the spot with a scientific team and sniffer dog. Two persons have been detained and are being interrogated.

Based on the complaint lodged by a relative of the victim, a case has been registered. Police suspect that the attack is a fallout of personal enmity. “However, we are investigating the case from all angles and the culprit will be nabbed soon,” the IIC added. Locals said miscreants had looted Padhi’s house a month back.

