BJD leader VK Pandian reviews development works in Kandhamal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PHULBANI: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Friday reviewed the progress of developmental works in Kandhamal district. Pandian participated in the Nua-O programme organised at Phulbani Stadium and interacted with college students of Kandhamal district. He told students how Nua-O provides an avenue for youngsters to showcase their talent and helps achieve overall personality development in addition to their academic achievements.

Besides, the 5T chairman reviewed the progress of the 100-seat medical college and 650-bed teaching hospital at Phulbani which is being constructed for Rs 655 crore. He instructed officials to complete the project within the deadline.

Pandian also reviewed major road and bridge projects in the district implemented for Rs 260 crore. He took stock of the ongoing mega pipe water supply projects in the district which covers Balliguda, Tikabali, K Nuagaon, Khajuripada, Phulbani, Phiringia and Chakapada. The projects have been taken up with a total cost of Rs 630 crore. Some of the projects have been taken up after the previous visit of Pandian to Kandhamal during which he attended grievance meetings and took feedback from the public.

