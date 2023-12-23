Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attends groundbreaking of Aditya Alumina refinery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a big push for industrialisation in backward areas of the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually presided over the Bhoomi Puja ceremony of the Aditya Alumina refinery and apparel unit to be set up by the Aditya Birla group in Rayagada district.

While the alumina refinery will come up at Kansariguda, the apparel complex will be set up in Phulujuba village of the district. The chief minister said it is not just an industrial milestone but a testament to the untapped potential that lies within our state’s natural resources.

Stating the project signifies the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s industrial landscape, the chief minister said with this Odisha has once again proved its mettle as a preferable destination for investment in manufacturing. He said the alumina refinery, with an investment of `8,000 crore, will significantly contribute to the state’s economy by adding a substantial 2 million tonne per annum of refined alumina from bauxite ore.

Assuring that Team Odisha will ensure smooth implementation of the project through its 5T initiative, he thanked the people of Rayagada for their support for the industrial projects. He said both the projects will bring prosperity to Rayagada and the district will soon emerge as a bright spot in the industrial map of India. The chief minister also thanked the Aditya Birla group for choosing the Rayagada district for their industrial ventures.

Earlier, a memorandum of understanding was signed with Hindalco Industries Limited on October 5 to establish a long-term linkage for raw materials for the alumina refinery at Kanshariguda.

