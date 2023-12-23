Gram Rojgar Sevak stabbed to death in broad daylight in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight near Kalamba village within Buguda police limits in Ganjam district on Friday. The deceased, identified as Sukant Kumar Panigrahy, was the gram rojgar sevak (GRS) of Karadabadi and Sankuru panchayats in Buguda block.

Sources said at around 11 am, Sukant left Kalamba village for the block office. On the way, some youths intercepted him. When he stopped his motorcycle, one of the youths stabbed him repeatedly with a knife. As a profusely bleeding Sukant fell, the assailants reportedly tried to smash his head with a stone. However, they fled after some locals who were harvesting paddy in nearby fields, reached the spot upon hearing Sukant’s screams.

Sukant was immediately taken to Buguda Community Health Centre (CHC). As his injuries were critical, the doctors referred him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. However, Sukant’s condition deteriorated on the way and he was taken to Polasara hospital where the doctors declared him dead. On receiving the information, police reached the hospital and started an investigation. Sukant’s mother Pramila Panigrahy lodged an FIR with police alleging that her son was killed at the behest of a former sarpanch.

Buguda IIC Pravat Ranjan Mohanty said a murder case was registered and the deceased’s body was sent for postmortem. “A manhunt has been launched for the killers and investigation is underway from all angles to ascertain the reason for the murder,” he added. While the gruesome murder sent shockwaves in the area, the GRS union strongly condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.

