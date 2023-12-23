Liked Kamiya then, why target her for Puri: BJD MP Manas Mangaraj on social media influencer entering temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The controversy over social media influencer Kamiya Jani’s entry to Shri Jagannath Temple continued to rage with the BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj questioning Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the issue.

Taking to social media platform X, Mangaraj said Kamiya was appointed by the Centre to make films on Hindu heritage and temples. Besides, she had also visited ‘Char Dham’ and Ram temple at Ayodhya, and BJP leaders appreciated her for this by posting the visits on their social media platforms, he added.

Mangaraj said the Union minister liked and promoted her posts in Hindu temples and further asked why they now have problems with her entering Srimandir. He also attached screenshots of some clips shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Pradhan.

The BJD general secretary in his post claimed that the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah appointed Kamiya to do films on Hindu heritage and temples.

“Now Dharmendra Bhai, please tell us what is your issue with her now. Or it’s simply intolerance to the work completion for Sri Mandir that you are unable to bear? Why do you want to put down Odisha and people of Odisha by your consistent lies and falsehood?,” he added.

